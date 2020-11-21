Raymond Duane Thompson, 62, of Slippery Rock Township passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at AHN-Grove City, Mercer County, following a brief illness.

Ray was born Dec. 23, 1957, in Petrolia, to Bernard Ray Thompson and Esther O. Miller Thompson.

He married Dorothy (Dee) Jane Taggart on Aug. 28, 1982.

He was a 1975 graduate of Karns City High School, and Computer Tech in Pittsburgh.

Ray worked as a computer operator supervisor at Slippery Rock University.

Ray enjoyed people and serving his community. He was an active member of the Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, Grove City Masonic Lodge 603, Sons of the American Legion Post 852, and a member of Slippery Rock United Methodist Men.

He volunteered at the Feed My Sheep Food Cupboard, participated in hoagie sales for a local church to fund their mission trips, and supported fundraising events for local organizations.

Avid in his love for sports, be it playing, coaching or as a spectator, Ray was interested in golfing, the SRU Football Team, the Slippery Rock High School Baseball Team, and the Texas Hold'em Card Club. He enjoyed playing in various leagues of softball and volleyball, and was an ardent fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.

Ray's life was filled with his love of watching his children play sports, coaching their teams, enjoying being with family and friends, and just being a friend to everyone.

Survivors include his wife, Dee Thompson at home; his three children, Sarah Rae Thompson of Beaver, Megan Rebecca (Ryan) Gercken of Harrisville, and Ryan James Thompson of Greentree, Pa.; two grandchildren, Camryn Jane Gercken and Keira Avery Gercken; his mother, Esther O. Miller Thompson Hemmerling Daurio of New Castle; and his brother, Rickie "Rick" J. Thompson of Bruin.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Paul Thompson; his father, Bernard Thompson; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul W. and Katherine Jane Taggart; and his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Kay) Castor and David E. Castor.

THOMPSON - There will be a private funeral service for Raymond Duane Thompson, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, to be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Keith McIlwain of the Slippery Rock United Methodist Church presiding.

Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park, Pine Township, Mercer County.

Memorial contributions may be given to any of the following, Feed My Sheep Food Cupboard, 324 N. Main St., Slippery Rock; or SRHS Baseball Boosters, c/o SRHS Bullpen, P.O. Box 59, Slippery Rock, PA.





