Raymond E. DeMatt, 67, of North Versailles passed away on Friday.
He was born June 24, 1951, in Butler, and was a son of the late Anthony and Matilda DeMatt.
Raymond earned his bachelor's degree in education from Slippery Rock University and received his nursing diploma from St. Francis Medical Center, where he was a registered nurse.
He enjoyed reading, coin collecting and fitness.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Graver DeMatt; his son, Bryan DeMatt and his wife, Aleasha; a sister, Barbara Musko and her husband, James; and a brother-in-law, Allen Graver and his wife, Cookie.
DEMATT - Friends of Raymond E. DeMatt, who died Friday, April 5, 2019, were received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
A funeral service followed at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019