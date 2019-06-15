Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Eugene Flick. View Sign Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Main St Cowansville , PA 16218 (724)-548-1905 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Eugene Flick, 82, of Cowansville died on Thursday at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born May 9, 1937, in Sagamore, and was the son of the late Elmer E. and Buella Irene (Cook) Flick.

He was a retired coal miner at Allegheny Mining in Cadogan and Fawn Township, and then was a janitor at Allegheny Power for 14 years.

He was a member of Church of God of Prophecy House of Hope in Vandergrift for 40 years.

Raymond will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 54 years whom he married Nov. 14, 1965, Shirley June (Aites) Flick; his brother, Arthur James (wife Audrey) Flick of Rimersburg; his sisters-in-law, Ruth Flick, Shirley Flick and Cherie Flick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Leslie Flick, Roger Flick, Gordon Flick and Elmer Flick Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Jean Flick.

FLICK - Friends of Raymond Eugene Flick, who died Thursday, June 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mondayat Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.

Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noonTuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Kifer officiating.

Published in Butler Eagle from June 15 to June 16, 2019

