Raymond F. Bitzer, 87, of Sandy Lake, formerly of Middlesex Township, passed away Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.
Born in Fox Chapel, Pa., on Aug. 24, 1932, he was the son of Carl W. and Mary Rose Keller Bitzer.
Ray was an equipment operator for Duquesne Light in Glenshaw.
He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Kilian Church and the Mars Rod and Gun Club.
He was the father of Diane Donald (Daniel) of Bakerstown, Karen Hardt (William) of Middlesex Township, Jeffrey M. Bitzer (Tammi) of Cranberry Township, and Richard A. Bitzer (Melissa) of Middlesex Township; the grandfather of Alicia, Bradley, Dana, Austin, Ryan, Graham, Gage, Delaney, Kinsley, Calvin and Alana; and the great-grandfather of Riley, Archie and Arie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan A. Feitl Bitzer, whom he married Oct. 17, 1953, and who died on March 29, 1994; a son, Raymond J. Bitzer; and nine brothers and sisters.
BITZER - Private family viewing and services for Raymond F. Bitzer, who died Saturday, March 21, 2020, will be held at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be at Mars Cemetery in Adams Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Butler VA Medical Center, 325 New Castle Road, Butler, Pa., 16001.
