Butler Eagle

Raymond F. "Ray" Peaco

Service Information
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA
15090
(724)-935-3400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Obituary
Raymond F. Peaco, 90, of Valencia passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Louise (Grindel) Peaco for 63 years.
He is also survived by five children and four grandchildren.
Visitation for Raymond F. Peaco, who died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at George A. Thoma Funeral Home, 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 21, 2019
