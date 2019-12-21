Raymond F. Peaco, 90, of Valencia passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Louise (Grindel) Peaco for 63 years.
He is also survived by five children and four grandchildren.
PEACO - Visitation for Raymond F. Peaco, who died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at George A. Thoma Funeral Home, 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 21, 2019