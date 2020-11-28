1/1
Raymond Glenn Wolfe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Glenn Wolfe, 64, of Petrolia, Washington, Township, passed away at his residence Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
He was born July 6, 1956, in Shamburg, Clarion County, Pa., and was the son of the late Ira and Vivian Stephens Wolfe.
Raymond was an outdoor enthusiast, who loved fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed taking his children on camping trips as they were growing up. He also had a passion for cars, and watching Western TV shows and movies.
He will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by three children, Linda (Donald) Strauser of Parker, Tammy (Kevin) Rasher of Clarion, and Scott Wolfe of Petrolia; his grandchildren, Kaylin (Sam) Strauser-Curtis, Andrew Strauser, Alexia and Hayden Kunselman, Destiney Scott, Desiree Scott, and Maddie Schuster; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Curtis and Cohen Strauser; four sisters, Ellen, Tina, Mary and Debbie; and seven brothers, Dave, Bud, Jim, Larry, Kenny, Jerry and Tim.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Liz.
WOLFE - A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for Raymond Glenn Wolfe, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.
To view or send condolences, please visit buzardfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved