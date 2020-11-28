Raymond Glenn Wolfe, 64, of Petrolia, Washington, Township, passed away at his residence Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
He was born July 6, 1956, in Shamburg, Clarion County, Pa., and was the son of the late Ira and Vivian Stephens Wolfe.
Raymond was an outdoor enthusiast, who loved fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed taking his children on camping trips as they were growing up. He also had a passion for cars, and watching Western TV shows and movies.
He will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by three children, Linda (Donald) Strauser of Parker, Tammy (Kevin) Rasher of Clarion, and Scott Wolfe of Petrolia; his grandchildren, Kaylin (Sam) Strauser-Curtis, Andrew Strauser, Alexia and Hayden Kunselman, Destiney Scott, Desiree Scott, and Maddie Schuster; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Curtis and Cohen Strauser; four sisters, Ellen, Tina, Mary and Debbie; and seven brothers, Dave, Bud, Jim, Larry, Kenny, Jerry and Tim.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Liz.
WOLFE - A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for Raymond Glenn Wolfe, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.
