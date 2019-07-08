|
Raymond J. Brandt, 87, of Mars passed away on Friday at his home.
Born Jan. 6, 1932, in Mars, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Loretta Osche Brandt.
Ray was a C.P.A. for Epstein, Tabor and Schorr in Pittsburgh and later worked as an accountant for the Sleep Center of Pittsburgh.
He was a member of St. Kilian Church, the Family Campers and R.V.ers, and the Moraine Blazing Stars.
He was the father of Terri Brandt of Mars, Donald (Jane) Brandt of New Market, Md., Craig (Kim) Brandt of Canton, Ga., and Charles (Kim) Brandt of Saxonburg; grandfather of Melissa (Brett) Marion, Adam (Jess) Brandt, Gloria Brandt, Amber (Lance) Smith, and Layla, Liz, Jason, Charles Jr., Andrew and Erin Brandt; great-grandfather of Mila and Parker Marion, Dani-Kate and Sawyer Smith and Lily and Jack Brandt; brother of Myrtle Wolf of Florida; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine "Kay" Werling Brandt, whom he married on Aug. 20, 1955, and who died on April 14, 2014; his brothers, Charles and Edward; and his sisters, Mary Kiley, Catherine Harris and Florence Lambert.
BRANDT - Friends of Raymond J. Brandt, who died Friday, July 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with Fr. Charles Bober, pastor, officiating. Please meet at the church.
Burial will be in St. Gregory's Cemetery, Zelienople.
Memorials may be made to Quality E.M.S., 222 Brickyard Road, Mars, PA 16046.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 8, 2019
