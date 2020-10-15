1/1
Raymond J. "Sonny" Hillwig
Raymond J. "Sonny" Hillwig Jr., 96, formerly of Karns City, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

He was born Jan. 15, 1924, in Perry Township, Armstrong County, the son of Raymond J. Hillwig Sr. and Elmyra E. (Mattern) Hillwig.

Sonny was a lifelong resident of the Karns City area.

He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He worked at the former Koppers plant as a chemical specialist for 35 years, retiring in 1986.

Sonny was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church. He also belonged to American Legion Post 488 of Bradys Bend, and was a life member of VFW Post 7073 of Parker.

His memory will be cherished by his sons, Harold R. "Herk" Hillwig and his wife, Sheila, of Karns City, John F. Hillwig of Renfrew, Joseph D. Hillwig and his wife, Karen, of East Brady, and Stephen J. Hillwig and his wife, Lois, of Manahawkin, N.J.; his daughters, Grace Catherine "Cathy" Shepard and her husband, Thomas, of Rochester, Pa., Dorothy J. "Dottie" Douglass and her husband, Thomas, of Bradford, Pa., Mary Margaret Tynan and her husband, Casey, of Butler, and Loraine S. "Lorie" Schwickrath and her husband, Joseph, of Sarver; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Daniel E. Hillwig of Chicora.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Dorothy V. "Dottie" (Cooley) Hillwig, whom he married Nov. 4, 1945, and who died Jan. 6, 2006; his brother, Richard C. Hillwig; and his sister, Kathryn Ida Johns.

HILLWIG - Friends of Raymond J. "Sonny" Hillwig Jr., who died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 102 Argyle St., Petrolia.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Debacco officiating.

Burial will be at St. Eusebius Cemetery, Rimersburg, where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sonny's memory to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Sonny's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 15, 2020.
October 15, 2020
My sympathy to the Hillwig family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this sad time.
Rebecca Bell
Friend
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
