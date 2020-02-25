Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond K. "Kenny" Crawford. View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond K. "Kenny" Crawford, 61, of East Brady, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Born Dec. 6, 1958, at home, he was the son of Raymond K. and Judith E. (Shultz) Crawford.

On July 9, 1983, Kenny married the former Kathleen A. Gaylord; she survives.

For the past 20 years, Kenny had worked at Steiner's Outdoors and More in East Brady. He was also the custodian for the East Brady Community Center. Kenny was also an East Brady councilman.

Kenny had a strong sense of community and enjoyed taking care of the town. He could often be seen painting curbs, cleaning up storm sewers and volunteering his time. He shared a special bond with his grandson, Richard, and enjoyed attending and helping with baseball and football. He also enjoyed fishing, especially for catfish.

Kenny cherished his family and was always grateful for their love.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy Crawford of East Brady; two daughters, Shennell (Richard) Crissman of East Brady, and Tiffany (Mike) Steiner of East Brady; one grandson, Richard Crissman of East Brady; his mother, Judy Crawford of East Brady; four sisters, Annie (Ron) Denny of Worthington, Kim King of East Brady, Kay (Bob) Wiles of East Brady, and Cher (Denny) Painter of Rimersburg,

He is also survived by his mother-in-law, June Gaylord of East Brady; and one brother-in-law, Raymond Gaylord of East Brady.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father; one granddaughter; Brayla Crissman; and his father-in-law, John Gaylord.

CRAWFORD - Per his request, there will be no services for Raymond K. "Kenny" Crawford, who died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.

