1/
Raymond Knotick
1931 - 2020
Raymond Knotick, 89, of Butler passed away at Allegheny General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, as the result of a fall.
He was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Butler, and was the son of the late Michael and Anna Knotick.
Raymond was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after his active service during the Korean War.
He worked at Pullman Standard for 30 years, and enjoyed metal detection, reading and Steelers games.
He was the loving husband of Carol (Monks) Knotick for 58 years; the father of Curt (Christine) Knotick and Jennifer (Rick) Marnic; the grandfather of Richard, Megan and Amanda; and the great-grandfather of Lincoln, Emmy and Caroline.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Eric; three brothers; and three sisters.
KNOTICK - A memorial service for Raymond Knotick, who died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, is private and under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Area Public Library.




Published in Butler Eagle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
