Raymond L. Eyth, 81, of Chicora passed away early Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020, in the comfort of his home while surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Raymond was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Butler. He was the son of the late George N. and Martha M. Weiland Eyth.
He attended school in Butler, and earned his GED, while serving with the U.S. Navy.
In his earlier years, Raymond had been a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in North Oakland.
Ray enjoyed old cars, John Deere tractors and playing the guitar.
He retired in 1994 from the shipping department at Service Star in East Butler, where he was employed for more than 33 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Etta Moore Eyth, whom he married July 9, 1960, in Chicora.
Also surviving are three children, Janice E. Roshetko and her husband, John, of Cleveland, Raymond L. Eyth, and Nancy Gifford and her husband, Mike, all of Chicora; three grandchildren, Jackie, Greg and Corey; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, William N. "Blue" Eyth and his wife, Ruth, of Fenelton, and Victor "Pete" Eyth and his wife, Colleen, of Mentor, Ohio; a sister, Victoria Painter and her husband, Tom, of Slippery Rock; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Eyth, Harold "Hank" Eyth and George "Mike" Eyth; and three sisters, Geraldine "Sis" MacKrell, Mildred Benson and Janet Oesterling.
EYTH - Private arrangements for Raymond L. Eyth, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
