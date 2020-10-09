1/1
Raymond L. Eyth
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond L. Eyth, 81, of Chicora passed away early Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020, in the comfort of his home while surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Raymond was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Butler. He was the son of the late George N. and Martha M. Weiland Eyth.

He attended school in Butler, and earned his GED, while serving with the U.S. Navy.

In his earlier years, Raymond had been a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in North Oakland.

Ray enjoyed old cars, John Deere tractors and playing the guitar.

He retired in 1994 from the shipping department at Service Star in East Butler, where he was employed for more than 33 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Etta Moore Eyth, whom he married July 9, 1960, in Chicora.

Also surviving are three children, Janice E. Roshetko and her husband, John, of Cleveland, Raymond L. Eyth, and Nancy Gifford and her husband, Mike, all of Chicora; three grandchildren, Jackie, Greg and Corey; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, William N. "Blue" Eyth and his wife, Ruth, of Fenelton, and Victor "Pete" Eyth and his wife, Colleen, of Mentor, Ohio; a sister, Victoria Painter and her husband, Tom, of Slippery Rock; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Eyth, Harold "Hank" Eyth and George "Mike" Eyth; and three sisters, Geraldine "Sis" MacKrell, Mildred Benson and Janet Oesterling.

EYTH - Private arrangements for Raymond L. Eyth, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
339 Chicora Fenelton Rd
Chicora, PA 16025
(724) 445-7500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved