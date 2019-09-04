Raymond L. "Ray" Stierer, 92, of Butler passed away on Mondayat Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Nov. 12, 1926, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Andrew and Rebecca Stierer.
Raymond received his pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh and served as the director of pharmacy at the Butler VA with 30 years of service.
He was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran.
Ray belonged to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
In his earlier years, he was an avid golfer. Ray loved the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers, and was devoted to his family.
Surviving are his daughter, Patricia (Glen) Stierer Coates of State College; two sons, Raymond C. (Kari) Stierer of Sewickley, and Drs. Kevin (Tracey) A Stierer of Phoenix, Md.; nine grandchildren, Meghan, Jamie, Sarah, Julie, Raymond, Ashley, Dewey, Michael and Maire; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Danielle and William; and two sisters, Helen Small of Pittsburgh, and Dolly Broderick of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Jamison) Stierer, who passed away on Feb. 25, 2008; and his sister, Mary Geyer.
STIERER - Friends of Raymond L. "Ray" Stierer, who died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
Entombment and military honors will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019