|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church
Raymond Lassinger, 80, of Jupiter, Fla., and Saxonburg, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
Born May 12, 1939, in Nixon, Pa., he was the son of Lawrence Lassinger and Velma Philips Lassinger.
Ray was a founding partner and CEO of Associated Ceramics and Technology.
He was a member of Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder. He was a member of the Butler Country Club and the Jupiter Country Club. He had served on the board of Butler AAA and on the board of the Valley National Bank.
He was an avid golfer. He considered his employees as part of his extended family and was beloved by his friends.
Surviving are his son, Terry (Susan) Lassinger of Willis, Texas, his children Katie (Geno) Lattus, Chad (Ashley) Lassinger, Brittney Lassinger and his grandchildren Vera, Gene III and Lila Lattus, his son, Jeffrey Lassinger of Saxonburg, Jay (Leah) Lassinger, Colton Lassinger, Jordan (Kristen) Lassinger, Jacob Lassinger and his grandchildren Brooklyn, Jase, Jaxon and Knox Lassinger, his daughter, Kimberly "Suze" (Joe) Boros of Saxonburg, and her sons, Joe and Jack Boros, daughter, Patti-Ann (Brian) Kanterman of Butler, and her daughters, Jenna and Peggy Kanterman, his son, Ray (Jodi) Lassinger of Butler, and his children Gabi, Tori and Cole Lassinger, his daughter, Renee (Dave) Hormuth of Indianapolis, Ind., and her son Drew Howser; and one brother, Dan (Lorrie) Lassinger of Cabot.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy Lou Freehling Lassinger, who passed away on March 9, 2016; and one brother, Robert Lassinger.
LASSINGER - Friends of Raymond Lassinger, who died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church, 390 Frazier Road, Saxonburg, with Tom McMeekin officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic Foundation or the Strong Kids Campaign at the Butler YMCA.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|