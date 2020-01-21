Butler Eagle

Raymond "Ray" Lassinger (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Terry and Family: Sorry to hear about the passing of your..."
    - Lynne (Kunkle) Smith
Service Information
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA
16056
(724)-352-1133
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church
390 Frazier Road
Saxonburg, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Raymond Lassinger, 80, of Jupiter, Fla., and Saxonburg, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
Born May 12, 1939, in Nixon, Pa., he was the son of Lawrence Lassinger and Velma Philips Lassinger.
Ray was a founding partner and CEO of Associated Ceramics and Technology.
He was a member of Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder. He was a member of the Butler Country Club and the Jupiter Country Club. He had served on the board of Butler AAA and on the board of the Valley National Bank.
He was an avid golfer. He considered his employees as part of his extended family and was beloved by his friends.
Surviving are his son, Terry (Susan) Lassinger of Willis, Texas, his children Katie (Geno) Lattus, Chad (Ashley) Lassinger, Brittney Lassinger and his grandchildren Vera, Gene III and Lila Lattus, his son, Jeffrey Lassinger of Saxonburg, Jay (Leah) Lassinger, Colton Lassinger, Jordan (Kristen) Lassinger, Jacob Lassinger and his grandchildren Brooklyn, Jase, Jaxon and Knox Lassinger, his daughter, Kimberly "Suze" (Joe) Boros of Saxonburg, and her sons, Joe and Jack Boros, daughter, Patti-Ann (Brian) Kanterman of Butler, and her daughters, Jenna and Peggy Kanterman, his son, Ray (Jodi) Lassinger of Butler, and his children Gabi, Tori and Cole Lassinger, his daughter, Renee (Dave) Hormuth of Indianapolis, Ind., and her son Drew Howser; and one brother, Dan (Lorrie) Lassinger of Cabot.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy Lou Freehling Lassinger, who passed away on March 9, 2016; and one brother, Robert Lassinger.
LASSINGER - Friends of Raymond Lassinger, who died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church, 390 Frazier Road, Saxonburg, with Tom McMeekin officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic Foundation or the Strong Kids Campaign at the Butler YMCA.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.