Raymond "Sonny" "Bird" Leslie Crocker, 78, of Slippery Rock, passed away following a brief illness at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Grove City on Aug. 21, 1941, to Thomas Leslie Crocker and Gladys Evangeline Carr Crocker.
"Bird" enjoyed hunting, trapping, bowling, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time with his dog "Levi."
He worked until his retirement in 2001 from Campbell's Asphalt Co. in Slippery Rock.
He was the husband of Nina K. Beach Crocker, whom he married on May 10, 1986.
Raymond was a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and stepgrandfather, who will be greatly missed.
In addition to leaving behind his loving wife, Nina, he also is survived by his sons, Ray Crocker Jr. of Wexford, and Daniel Crocker of Alpharetta, Ga.; his stepdaughter, Robin (Randy) Gassner of Mercer; his stepson, Daniel (Kim) Wheeler of Grove City; his stepdaughter, Jodi (Dale) Smith of Cape Coral, Fla.; his stepdaughter, Tammy (Tom) Ludolff of Butler; his sister, Linda Barnes of Slippery Rock; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and three nieces, Brenda, Chrystal and Kimmy of Slippery Rock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Barbara Davis; and his first wife, Virginia McKnight Crocker.
CROCKER - Funeral services for Raymond "Sonny" "Bird" Leslie Crocker, who died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, will be held privately at Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.
Interment will be at Slippery Rock Cemetery.
