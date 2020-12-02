Raymond M. Atkinson, 95, of Butler passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, at the Lowrie Place.
He was born Dec. 13, 1924, in Canonsburg, and was the son of the late William E. Atkinson and the late Bessie Dyke Atkinson Schaming.
Raymond worked as a salesman for Spang & Co., retiring in 1985.
He was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church.
Raymond was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He was a member of the Second Marine Division Association, receiving two Purple Hearts.
Raymond was a member of the Bantam Marine Corps League Detachment 743. He was a charter member of the National World War II Memorial, and a campaign member of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Raymond was a member of the Commanders Club of the DAV. Raymond was a member of U.C.T., and a member of the Butler Historical Society.
Raymond volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 18 years in Connoquenessing, and also for the food cupboard in Butler. He also was a volunteer for Veteran's Affairs Medical Center and his church.
Raymond enjoyed being with his family and bowling.
Raymond is survived by his two daughters, Rose (Daniel) Vaughn of Slippery Rock, and Darlene (Ray) Blinn of Lansing, Mich.; two sons, Raymond J. (Paula) Atkinson of Butler, and David R. (Gwen) Atkinson of Butler; six grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith M. Domhoff Atkinson, whom he married on Sept. 29, 1945, and who passed away Nov. 30, 2020; one sister, Mary Martin; and four brothers, Bill Atkinson, Ralph Atkinson, Paul Schaming and Ed Schaming.
The family wants to say thank you to all of the "angels" at Lowrie Place, for the great care they have taken of our Mom and Dad.
ATKINSON - Friends of Raymond M. Atkinson, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Community United Methodist Church, with Pastor Annette Gerber officiating.
Officers and members of the Bantam Marine Corps League Detachment 743 will conduct military services after the funeral service at the church.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own facial covering and to wear it, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
Memorials are suggested to the Christ Community United Methodist Church, 205 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.