Raymond Szramowski, 65, of Butler, formerly of Pittsburgh passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
He was born Sept. 23, 1954, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Jerome and Irene Szramowski.
Ray enjoyed movies and music, driving through the countryside and reading the Bible.
Raymond was the brother to John (Renee) Schram, Sally and Stevie Humphreys and Michael Szramowski.
SZRAMOWSKI - Funeral services will be held privately for Raymond Szramowski, who died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.