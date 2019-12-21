Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond William "Ray" Gilman. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Louis Catholic Church West Sunbury , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond "Ray" William Gilman, 76, of Pittsburgh passed away Thursday morning at Arden Court in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.

He was born July 27, 1943, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Charles and Helen Burkovich Gilman.

He was Catholic by faith.

He graduated from the former North Catholic High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in education from Lock Haven State College (now University), where he later earned a master's equivalent.

Ray was a career educator and coach and had shown a great interest in life and sports, especially football. He began coaching at Ringgold High School, where he coached Hall-of-Famer Joe Montana.

Ray was a health and physical education teacher, as well as an assistant football coach, winning three Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships at Edinboro University. He had the opportunity to also coach his son during his time at Edinboro. Later, he became an assistant football coach at Clarion University, and also was a former head coach at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School for several years.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Gilman of Hilliards, Pa.; and his friend and former wife, Lois Elter Basham.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Father Thomas Gilman.

GILMAN - Friends of Raymond "Ray" William Gilman, who died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Louis Catholic Church, West Sunbury. Everyone is to meet at the church for Mass.

Interment will take place at Eau Claire Cemetery.

To view or send condolences and to send flowers and sympathy cards, please visit



