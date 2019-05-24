Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Marie Oravecz. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Marie Oravecz, 87, of Butler passed away on Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Osborne, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Thomas Costa Sr. and Anna Marie (Massaro) Costa.

Rebecca was a member of Hilliards United Methodist Church, where she was the treasurer for many years, as well as other ministries in the church. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and worked at Lifesteps.

She was a loving and devoted mother, aunt, homemaker and friend. She enjoyed her hobbies of cooking, baking, and spending time with her family and many friends. She especially loved being "grandma" to her grandson.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cynthia Jo (Gerald) Mannucci of Locust Grove, Va.; a grandson, Jerrod Mannucci of Richmond, Va.; a brother, Thomas and his wife, Bonnie Costa, of Eau Claire; a sister, Rose Majeroni of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her sisters, Lena Turk, Mary Aiken, Josephine Turk, Jenny Chernick, Lucy Courtney and Clara Wimberley; and her brothers, John Costa, Carmen Costa and Samuel Costa.

She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph L. Oravecz, who passed away on Feb. 20, 2011.

ORAVECZ - Friends of Rebecca Marie Oravecz, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor Sarah Adkins and Pastor Jim Lewis officiating.

Interment in the Rosewood Cemetery in Hilliards.

The family would like to thank all the medical staff of 6-Main and the Palliative Care Team of Butler Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care.

Please visit



Rebecca Marie Oravecz, 87, of Butler passed away on Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.She was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Osborne, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Thomas Costa Sr. and Anna Marie (Massaro) Costa.Rebecca was a member of Hilliards United Methodist Church, where she was the treasurer for many years, as well as other ministries in the church. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and worked at Lifesteps.She was a loving and devoted mother, aunt, homemaker and friend. She enjoyed her hobbies of cooking, baking, and spending time with her family and many friends. She especially loved being "grandma" to her grandson.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cynthia Jo (Gerald) Mannucci of Locust Grove, Va.; a grandson, Jerrod Mannucci of Richmond, Va.; a brother, Thomas and his wife, Bonnie Costa, of Eau Claire; a sister, Rose Majeroni of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.Preceding her in death were her sisters, Lena Turk, Mary Aiken, Josephine Turk, Jenny Chernick, Lucy Courtney and Clara Wimberley; and her brothers, John Costa, Carmen Costa and Samuel Costa.She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph L. Oravecz, who passed away on Feb. 20, 2011.ORAVECZ - Friends of Rebecca Marie Oravecz, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor Sarah Adkins and Pastor Jim Lewis officiating.Interment in the Rosewood Cemetery in Hilliards.The family would like to thank all the medical staff of 6-Main and the Palliative Care Team of Butler Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care.Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close