Rebecca Sue Newton, 75, of Butler passed away on Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 28, 1944, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late John Donald and Betty Jane (Smith) Summerville.
Rebecca loved to read and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
She was a member of the VFW and the French & Belgium Club.
Surviving are her sons, James Petrigni and Samuel Petrigni (Nicole Petrigni), of Butler; her daughter, Elizabeth Croll (Roger Croll) of Slippery Rock; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brothers, James "Rick" Summerville of Butler, Tim Summerville of Arnold, Md., Dan Summerville of Sarver, Mark Summerville of Hagerstown, Md., and Todd Summerville of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley Newton; a daughter, Jody Benninger; a sister, Jackie Perkins; two brothers, Bob Summerville and Donald Summerville; and a grandson, Jason Frank.
NEWTON - A memorial service for Rebecca Sue Newton, who died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. Jim Lewis officiating.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019