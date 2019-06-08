Regina A. (Steinhiser) Bush, 64, of Butler passed away peacefully on Tuesday.
She was the beloved wife of the late James E.; cherished mother of Regina Bush (Floyd Miller) and James E. Bush Jr. (Jenn); dear sister of Roseanne Geibel, Walter Steinhiser and the late Morris, Jim and DavidSteinhiser and Alice Bayne; adoring grandmotherof nine; great-grandmother of six; loving companion ofRichard Dusheck; and treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
BUSH - Services are private for Regina A. (Steinhiser) Bush, who died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Arrangements by Ball Funeral Chapel.
Published in Butler Eagle from June 8 to June 9, 2019