Butler Eagle

Regina A. Bush

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina A. Bush.
Service Information
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA
15226
(412)-343-1506
Obituary
Send Flowers

Regina A. (Steinhiser) Bush, 64, of Butler passed away peacefully on Tuesday.
She was the beloved wife of the late James E.; cherished mother of Regina Bush (Floyd Miller) and James E. Bush Jr. (Jenn); dear sister of Roseanne Geibel, Walter Steinhiser and the late Morris, Jim and DavidSteinhiser and Alice Bayne; adoring grandmotherof nine; great-grandmother of six; loving companion ofRichard Dusheck; and treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
BUSH - Services are private for Regina A. (Steinhiser) Bush, who died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Arrangements by Ball Funeral Chapel.
Please visit www.ballfc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.