Regina Helen Haynes, 96, of New Kensington died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Concordia of Monroeville.
She was born Oct. 5, 1923, in New Kensington, and was the daughter of the late Clement and Walterine Cieslinski Nawotka. She was a lifelong resident of New Kensington.
Mrs. Haynes was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington.
She had worked for Hart's Department Store.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, bingo, word searches and polka music.
She is survived by her three children, Gloria Beighley of New Kensington, Edward (Marlene) Kirkwood of Butler and Loretta (Keith) Laughlin of Murrysville; five grandchildren, Brian (Carissa) Beighley, Jason (Kim) Kirkwood, Jamie (Justin) Guido, Carrie (Mike) Mann and Zach Laughlin; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George William Haynes; and her brother, John Nawotka.
HAYNES - Friends of Regina Helen Haynes, who died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Please visit www.rusiewiczfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019