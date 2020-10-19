Regis B. Green, 83, of Butler, passed away, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Lowrie Place in Butler.
He was the son of the late Norbert P. Green and Clara B. (Kuhn) Green. He was the youngest of their 12 children.
He was a retired crane operator for the Armco Steel Plant in Butler, where he had worked for 31 years, retiring in 1988. He was in the rental business for 45 years and had enjoyed property remodeling, sports and hunting.
He served for three years in the United States Marine Corps, honorably discharged as a Sargent.
Mr. Green coached baseball for 10 years and was a member of the Moose and the American Legion #117. He was also a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
He was a loving husband and father. Surviving is his wife, Patricia A. (Stillwagon) Green of nearly 63 years.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by five children, Regis Michael (Lisa) Green of Ford City, Stephen Paul (Marsha) Green of Butler, Linda (Melvin) Cipolla Snow of Butler, Karen Eaton of Harrisburg, and Cynthia Louise (Paul) Collins of Butler; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Grace Kriley of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and two sisters.
Green - Friends of Regis B. Green, who died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 North McKean St., Butler.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery.
Due to current mandates and restrictions, everyone attending is asked to respect social distancing, also provide and wear a facial covering.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.