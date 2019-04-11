Regis Blair Frank, 75, of Gilpin Township passed away on Tuesday at home.
Born Oct. 14, 1943, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Samuel and Rosetta (Hagan) Frank.
Regis lived in Gilpin Township for the last 16 years after moving from Middlesex Township.
He had worked in various positions at Consolidated Freightways for 29 years, retiring in 1996.
Regis was a member of the VFW Post 7505 in Mars, and a member of the Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 249.
Regis enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, and tinkering with anything with wheels, especially tractors.
Regis is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Steck) Frank; his children, Regis (Renee) Frank of Penn Township, Denise J. Zwigart of Valencia, Ronald P. (Kelly) Frank of Georgia, Keith P. (Jennifer) Frank of Shaler, Dana (Jamie) Leatham of Georgia, Ryan (Kim) Skomo of Gilpin Township, Amanda (Adam) Oldfield of Gilpin Township, Andrea (Jesse) Catlos of Gilpin Township; 18 grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Murphy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Jacob "A.J." Zwigart, who passed away on Nov. 27, 2013.
FRANK - Friends of Regis Blair Frank, who died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 300 Market St., Leechburg.
A blessing service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Regis's name to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
