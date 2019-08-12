Regis Coleman Waag, 76, of Slippery Rock, Worth Township, Butler County, passed away Thursday at his residence of natural causes.
He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to Regis F. Waag and Elizabeth Panyi Waag.
He married the love of his life, Dianne Turner, on Nov. 2, 1963, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2013.
He was a self-employed home builder.
He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed gambling with his brother, Bill.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and attended Harlansburg Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy E. and her husband, Michael S. McCormick; his son, R. Scott and his wife, Janet L. Waag, all of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren, Shannon D., Heather N., Morgan D., Lindsey C., and Mackensie L.; four great-grandchildren, Chloe E., Bailey R., Brady W. and Zoey M.; and three brothers, Joseph, William and Robert Waag.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his great-great grandson.
WAAG - The services for Regis Coleman Waag, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be private.
There will be no visitation or viewing.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019