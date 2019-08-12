Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regis Coleman Waag. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Regis Coleman Waag, 76, of Slippery Rock, Worth Township, Butler County, passed away Thursday at his residence of natural causes.

He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to Regis F. Waag and Elizabeth Panyi Waag.

He married the love of his life, Dianne Turner, on Nov. 2, 1963, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2013.

He was a self-employed home builder.

He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed gambling with his brother, Bill.

He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and attended Harlansburg Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy E. and her husband, Michael S. McCormick; his son, R. Scott and his wife, Janet L. Waag, all of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren, Shannon D., Heather N., Morgan D., Lindsey C., and Mackensie L.; four great-grandchildren, Chloe E., Bailey R., Brady W. and Zoey M.; and three brothers, Joseph, William and Robert Waag.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his great-great grandson.

WAAG - The services for Regis Coleman Waag, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be private.

There will be no visitation or viewing.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.







Regis Coleman Waag, 76, of Slippery Rock, Worth Township, Butler County, passed away Thursday at his residence of natural causes.He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to Regis F. Waag and Elizabeth Panyi Waag.He married the love of his life, Dianne Turner, on Nov. 2, 1963, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2013.He was a self-employed home builder.He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed gambling with his brother, Bill.He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and attended Harlansburg Presbyterian Church.He is survived by his daughter, Amy E. and her husband, Michael S. McCormick; his son, R. Scott and his wife, Janet L. Waag, all of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren, Shannon D., Heather N., Morgan D., Lindsey C., and Mackensie L.; four great-grandchildren, Chloe E., Bailey R., Brady W. and Zoey M.; and three brothers, Joseph, William and Robert Waag.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his great-great grandson.WAAG - The services for Regis Coleman Waag, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be private.There will be no visitation or viewing.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock. Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close