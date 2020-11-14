1/1
Regis F. Klingensmith Jr.
1945 - 2020
Regis F. "Rege" Klingensmith Jr., 75, of Penn Township passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at home.
Born May 6, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Regis F. Klingensmith Sr. and Thelma Marion Klingensmith.
Rege was employed by Bell ATT, which became Verizon, from 1965 until 1997. He was a building mechanic, and eventually became an assistant manager in the buildings department.
He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman, enjoying among other activities, target shooting and boating.
He was everyone's friend and an all-around good guy. If he was your friend, he was your forever friend. He will always be remembered for saying, "Here! Have a beer!"
Rege will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 28 years, Gail Lysaght Klingensmith, whom he married May 24, 1992; his children, Michael (Monique) Klingensmith and Bonnie (David) Kellar; his grandchildren, Eric Klingensmith, Carson Kellar, Krista Kellar, Cody Bijarro, Mark Smith, Brianna Smith and Caleb Smith; his great-grandson, Winston Klingensmith; and several cousins.
KLINGENSMITH - In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service for Regis F. "Rege" Klingensmith Jr., who died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
1 entry
November 14, 2020
Sending prayers to you all. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Todd and Laurie Staelgraeve
Friend
