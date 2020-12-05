Regis "Jay" Miller Jr., 71, a resident of Zelienople, had a long-fought battle with cancer and was called home to God on Nov. 30, 2020. His wife, Regina; son, Charles; and daughter, Roberta and son-in-law, Braden Lambros, were all by his side as he passed.
Jay was born Nov. 3, 1949, in Pittsburgh. His parents, Elizabeth (Schneider) Miller and Regis John Miller, preceded him in death; as did his eldest son, Regis John Miller III.
Jay also is survived by his sister, Mary Beth (Robert) Latch; as well as his brothers, Gene Miller, Mike (Cindy) Miller and Matthew (Sue Miller).
He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Sarah Battaglia Tokash; his granddaughter, Sara Miller; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Jay had many close friends and work colleagues. All will certainly miss his laugh, his love for life, his humor and his corny jokes.
Jay married the love of his life, Regina Sue Battaglia Miller, on July 26, 1980. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
He was a graduate of Point Park College and North Allegheny High School.
Jay had a successful career in the wholesale produce industry, where he was president and co-owner of Premier Produce.
After retirement, he directed a growing business of wine grapes and supplies at Sunfresh Food Service. Both businesses were located in the Strip District.
In addition to spending time with his family, Jay had many hobbies, and devoted as much time as he could to golf, fishing, and his Harley-Davidson. Most recently, he was involved in the Allegheny Chapter of the BMW Car Club, and thoroughly enjoyed driving his 2007 BMW Z4 Roadster.
A special thanks to his UPMC doctors, nurses and hospital staff. He would joke that he should be earning reward points for the many times he was seen by his UPMC doctors and was helped by hospital stays.
Jay loved life, and we can honor his memory by living each day to the fullest, loving each other, and always smiling.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
If you wish to attend the memorial Mass, please email reginasue@zoominternet.net. A count must be obtained through registrations so we can follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.
Memorial donations can be made to The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center-Patient Care at www.hillman.upmc.com
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com
