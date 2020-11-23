1/1
Regis S. "Rege" Blahut
1936 - 2020
Regis S. Blahut, 84, of Sherwood Oaks, Cranberry Township, formerly of Franklin Park and Palm Beach, Fla., passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2020, at Sherwood Oaks.

Born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 18, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph and Martha Sirocky Blahut.

He had served in the United States Army from 1955-1957.

Rege was an engineer and draftsman for ARBE Enterprises and was a member of the American and Western Pennsylvania Societies of Highway Engineers.

He was a member of St. Ferdinand Church and had been a member of St. Kilian Church.

Surviving are his wife, June A. Butler Blahut, whom he married on Aug. 4, 1956; two daughters, Jean Biermeyer (Lee) of Pittsburgh and Tracy Slater of Mars; his grandchildren, Christopher, David, Corey and Lee Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Calvin, Cassidy and Zeke; and two brothers, Joseph Blahut in New Jersey and Thomas Blahut in Florida.

Blahut - Friends of Regis S. Blahut, who died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are under the direction of the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
