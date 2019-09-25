Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reid "Skip" Graham. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Reid "Skip" Graham, 74, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 22, 2019. Ultimately, he surrendered to complications from longtime health issues, but is now blessed to be healed and whole and in the glory of his heavenly Father.

His love and devotion to his family was only exceeded by his Christian faith. For 33 years, he loved worshipping at Community Alliance Church weekly, including many times when doctors advised against it. He will be remembered for being an unwavering example of Christ-like faith and service to everybody who was blessed with his company.

Prior to his retirement, Skip had worked at American Glass Research and AK Steel.

To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Phylliss Graham; his son, Aaron (Amie) Graham and two grandchildren, Avery and Marshall; his daughter, Rachel Graham; his brother, Marty Graham; his stepsister, Judy McLaughlin-Ryan; and Audura Philips, who loved him like a father.

GRAHAM - Friends and family of Reid "Skip" Graham, who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Dennis Krajacic.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pine Valley Camp, 504 Chapel Dr., Ellwood City, PA 16117.

