Renate F. Jayroe (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Obituary
Renate F. Jayroe, 58, of Saxonburg passed away on Wednesday at her home.
She was born Feb. 22, 1961, in Munich, Germany.
Renate worked in the dietary department at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
She enjoyed cooking and collecting gnomes.
Surviving are two daughters, Manuela Thoma of East Brady, and Barbara (Christopher) Blodgett of Chicora; five grandchildren, Tyler, Drezon, Rylyn, Lillie and Paige; and her family in Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
JAYROE - Friends of Renate F. Jayroe, who died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 5, 2019
