Reta C. Tommaney, 88, of Mars, formerly of Middlesex Township, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Jan. 5, 1932, in Fair Haven, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Merrill and Rose Marjorie Martineau Curren.
A homemaker, Reta enjoyed bowling with the Mars Senior League.
Surviving are three daughters, Sheila (Mickey) Pappas of Mars, Linda (Stephen) Bridger of Saegertown, Pa., and Kathleen Tommaney of Mars; two sons, Timothy (Tina) Tommaney of Export, Pa., and Kevin (Tiffany) Tommaney of Saegertown, Pa.; her nine grandchildren, Jessica, Vanessa, Jordyn, Marshall, Lacey, Todd, Katie, Zara and Zaiden; 12 great- grandchildren; and a sister, Elaine Sommo of Glens Falls, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Tommaney, whom she married May 8, 1955, and who died March 13, 2019; and three sisters, Mary Baccei, Lois Johnson and Merle Ross.
TOMMANEY - Friends of Reta C. Tommaney, who died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to Mars Area Public Library, P.O. Box 415, Mars, PA 16046.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020