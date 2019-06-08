Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reynaldo "Larry" Laureano M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reynaldo "Larry" Laureano, M.D., of Lucban, Quezon Province, Philippines, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He had been fighting long-standing chronic illness for years and was comforted by his beloved wife, Eber N. Laureano, during his final days.

Larry was born on Oct. 31, 1930, in a small town south of Manila, Philippines. His mother passed away while he was still a teenager, leaving him to take care of his brothers and sisters.

World War II brought the Japanese invasion to the Philippines and Larry worked to keep his family safe.

While not the best student, Larry was extremely bright and gained entry at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, and graduated with his doctorate in medicine in 1955.

His postdoctoral residency training found him in Baltimore, Md., at one of the Johns Hopkins training hospitals. There he completed his residency in internal medicine and met the love of his life, Eber Nantes. Eber, also a resident in internal medicine at that time, fell in love and they married in 1957.

Larry and Eber would then move to several cities and hospitals with their two sons and had finally settled in Butler in 1967. Both Larry and Eber served as staff physicians at the VA Medical Center to care for our veterans. Larry served as a chief of the medical staff at the VA for several years before deciding to open his very own practice in internal medicine in 1970.

Larry and Eber then took care of many patients at their North Main Street office in Butler, until the early 1990s; declining health for Larry necessitated retirement.

This did not diminish their love of life and began many years of "world cruises" on their favorite cruise line. They became infamous and a crew favorite over those years.

When not cruising the oceans of the world, their home was their passion. Larry was a perfectionist when it came to the upkeep of his home. He would work tirelessly to make sure everything was perfect.

He also enjoyed his automobiles and fishing, and spending time with his family on Lake Chautauqua in New York state was one of his favorite past times. Eventually, his homeland beckoned and Larry and Eber would build a beautiful home in his hometown in the Philippines to spend the winter months.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Eber Nantes Laureano.

He is also survived by their children, Romeo Laureano (Mary Ann) of Louisville, Ky., and Alberto Laureano (Vida) of Lexington, Ky.; their beloved nephews, Alberto, Nicholas and Jack Laureano, also of Lexington, Ky.; and his brothers and sisters, Antonio Laureano, Felicitas Laureano Mercado and Corazon Laureano Manila.

Following Catholic services, Larry will be buried at a family mausoleum in his hometown in the Philippines.



Published in Butler Eagle from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close