Rhea Norris, 87, of Slippery Rock, and formerly of Coraopolis, died at her residence surrounded by family on Sept. 27, 2019, following an extended illness.

Rhea was born on Aug. 9, 1932, in Grafton, W.Va., to Ire Lake and Thelma Miller Lake.

She married John Henry Norris in 1972, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1991.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Coraopolis.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking and helping others.

Survivors include her daughter, Velora Catterall of Slippery Rock; three grandchildren, Michael, Michelle and Melissa Catterall; four great-grandchildren, Courtney, Doug, Chelsea and Brittany Catterall; and two great-great-grandchildren, Karsen Beatty and Landon Wright.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Dolores Lake; and her brothers, Ray and Joe Lake.

NORRIS - Funeral services will be private for Rhea Norris, who died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.



