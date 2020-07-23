1/
Rhonda J. Jardin
1965 - 2020
Rhonda J. Jardin, 54, of Butler, passed away on July 6, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 3, 1965, in Butler, and was the daughter of Bonnie (Bauman) Jardin and the late Ronald J. Jardin.
Rhonda is survived by three sons, Brendon E. Wilson, Wyatt Wilson and Zachary Wilson; one grandchild, Rylee Wilson; two sisters; and one brother.
JARDIN - There was no public visitation or services for Rhonda J. Jardin, who died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
July 23, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy.
With love and prayers,
Heather and Donny Lutz
Heather Lee Lutz
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. So sad. Had lots of great times with Rhonda. Theresa and Mike Spohn

Theresa Spohn
July 23, 2020
With deepest sympathies.

Thom & Debbie Werth
Thom & Debbie Werth
Neighbor
