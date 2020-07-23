Rhonda J. Jardin, 54, of Butler, passed away on July 6, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 3, 1965, in Butler, and was the daughter of Bonnie (Bauman) Jardin and the late Ronald J. Jardin.
Rhonda is survived by three sons, Brendon E. Wilson, Wyatt Wilson and Zachary Wilson; one grandchild, Rylee Wilson; two sisters; and one brother.
JARDIN - There was no public visitation or services for Rhonda J. Jardin, who died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.