Rhonda Lynn Fennick Eppinger, 39, of Scott Township, Slippery Rock, passed away on Saturday at her residence.

She was born June 14, 1979, in New Castle.

Rhonda was a 1997 Laurel High School graduate, attended Butler County Community College, and was a 2001 graduate of Jameson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She was a registered nurse and had worked at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, Sharon Regional Hospital and Grove City Medical Center. She had been most recently employed at Carter's and Oshkosh at the Prime Outlets at Grove City.

She was of the Protestant faith and had attended Unity Baptist Church in Harlansburg.

She enjoyed spending time at her Kennerdell cottage with William Wharrey and her beloved dog, Bailey. It was a safe haven for her.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning her "home grown vegetables." She had a quick wit, a broad smile and a magnetic personality.

She loved her daughters with every ounce of her enormous heart. She will be truly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Survivors include her three daughters, Samantha R. Eppinger of Prospect, and Sophia M. and Sarah E. Eppinger of Portersville; her grandson, Karter M. Jones; her mother and father, Joy E. and William Whitmire of Slippery Rock; her father, Ronald W. Fennick of Hartsville, S.C.; her maternal grandmother, Joy A. Grossman of Slippery Rock; her paternal grandmother, Marian Fennick of New Castle; a sister, Julie A. Lewis of Slippery Rock; a brother, Ryan J. Fennick of Charleston, S.C.; her stepsister, Lori L. Beachem of Butler; her companion and soulmate, William Wharrey; four nephews; and one niece.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandfathers.

EPPINGER - The family of Rhonda Lynn Fennick Eppinger, who died Saturday, May 18, 2019, will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral services at 6 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Zach Dudenhofer of Unity Baptist Church in Harlansburg presiding.

Interment will be in Unity Baptist Cemetery, Harlansburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family, Joy Whitmire or Julie Lewis, for the continued care and welfare of Rhonda's children.



