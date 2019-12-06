Richard A. Burnside, 69, of Volant passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital following a brief illness.
Born Aug. 26, 1950, Richard was the son of the late Donald and Gertrude Sankey.
Richard drove a truck for several local trucking companies. He also worked installing garage doors and had worked for Puryear Excavating.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, riding his four-wheeler and drag racing, and he loved to spend time with his grandsons.
Richard is survived by his wife, Christine; two daughters, Dawn Addison and her husband, James, of Volant, and Shawn Swartz and her husband, Micah, of Mercer; three grandsons, Devan Burnside, Kyler Orr and Samuel Swartz; a sister, Debbie Burnside; and a brother, Paul Sankey.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Don Sankey and James Sankey.
BURNSIDE - The family of Richard A. Burnside, who died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Todd M. Davis of White Chapel United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made toward diabetes research.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019