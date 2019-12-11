Richard "Dick" A. Dunn, 82, of Butler passed away on Dec. 9, 2019.
He was born June 19, 1937, in Butler, and was the son of the late James Dunn and the late Helen Birckbichler.
Dick worked as a metallurgist for Armco in the metallurgical department for 39 years, retiring in 1998.
He was a member of the Butler Boat Club for 50 years.
Dick loved working on cars with his sons and attending Bon Aire car shows. He liked to be "Mr. Fix It" and there wasn't anything he could not fix.
Dick served in the U.S. Army as a Spec 4.
Dick is survived by his wife, Nancy Stalker Dunn, whom he married on June 24, 1961; two sons, Richard "Rick" Dunn of Prospect, and Steven (Karen) Dunn of Butler; one grandchild, Christopher (Aleah) Dunn of Butler; one great-grandchild, Tallen Dunn; one step-great-grandchild, Jaxon; two brothers, James (Linda) Dunn of Butler, and John Dunn of Florida; and one sister, Maryann (William) Campbell of Arizona.
DUNN - Friends of Richard "Dick" A. Dunn, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert S. Edmundson officiating.
Military services will be accorded by the officers and members of the American Legion Post 778 of Lyndora, American Legion Post 117 of Butler, and Post 249 at the Chapel of Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Burial will take place in the Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019