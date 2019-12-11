Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. "Dick" Dunn. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" A. Dunn, 82, of Butler passed away on Dec. 9, 2019.

He was born June 19, 1937, in Butler, and was the son of the late James Dunn and the late Helen Birckbichler.

Dick worked as a metallurgist for Armco in the metallurgical department for 39 years, retiring in 1998.

He was a member of the Butler Boat Club for 50 years.

Dick loved working on cars with his sons and attending Bon Aire car shows. He liked to be "Mr. Fix It" and there wasn't anything he could not fix.

Dick served in the U.S. Army as a Spec 4.

Dick is survived by his wife, Nancy Stalker Dunn, whom he married on June 24, 1961; two sons, Richard "Rick" Dunn of Prospect, and Steven (Karen) Dunn of Butler; one grandchild, Christopher (Aleah) Dunn of Butler; one great-grandchild, Tallen Dunn; one step-great-grandchild, Jaxon; two brothers, James (Linda) Dunn of Butler, and John Dunn of Florida; and one sister, Maryann (William) Campbell of Arizona.

DUNN - Friends of Richard "Dick" A. Dunn, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert S. Edmundson officiating.

Military services will be accorded by the officers and members of the American Legion Post 778 of Lyndora, American Legion Post 117 of Butler, and Post 249 at the Chapel of Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Burial will take place in the Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Online condolences can be given at







