Richard A. Evans, 61, of Adams Township passed away Tuesday while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born July 20, 1958, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Harry A. Evans and Eleanor R. (Schramm) Evans.
Rich worked for Russell Standard Construction in Mars for the last 8 years.
He enjoyed riding his Kubota tractor in his free time. He also loved spending time with his two dogs, Zoey and Tinkerbell. Above all, he was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 14 years, Cindy Francis-Evans, whom he married Aug. 6, 2005; his sons, Shawn Evans of Prospect and Jesse Evans of Prospect; his daughter, Randi Francis of Pittsburgh; his granddaughter, Isabella; and his sister, Beth "Annie" Lee and her husband, Gary, of Grapevine, Texas.
In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis D. Evans.
EVANS - Friends of Richard A. Evans, who died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Rich will be laid to rest at the English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019