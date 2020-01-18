Richard A. Grigorovich, 81, of Saxonburg passed away Jan. 16, 2020 at his home.
Born May 29, 1938 in Clinton Township, he was the son of the late Mike Grigorovich and Stella Soltys Grigorovich.
Richard was a graduate of Winfield-Clinton High School.
He retired from the State of Pennsylvania.
He was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church in West Deer.
He enjoyed watching planes, trains and clouds and collecting items. Richard also enjoyed hunting arrowheads and foraging for wild mushrooms.
Surviving are his loving sons, Michael Grigorovich of Monroeville, Walter Grigorovich of Saxonburg, and Steven Grigorovich of Butler; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Nick Grigorovich and Mary Grigorovich.
GRIGOROVICH - Friends of Richard A. Grigorovich, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Alexander Poshyvajlo officiating.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020