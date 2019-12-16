Butler Eagle

Richard A. Marshall (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Church
Glade Mills, PA
Interment
Following Services
Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery
Obituary
Richard A. Marshall, 93, of Valencia, Clinton Township, passed away Dec. 13, 2019.
Born June 24, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of the late Gasper & Marie Millino Marshall.
A WWII Army veteran, Richard was a combat infantryman in the Pacific Theater.
He went on to graduate from Ferris State College in Big Rapids, Mich., and was a longtime automotive industry salesman with Magee Carpet Co.
Richard was a great dad, a born salesman who loved people and was a true jokester. He played the trumpet, golf, and would always tinker with woodworking. He especially loved hunting with his kids and grandkids.
He was the loving husband for 67 years of Florence Sgro Marshall. He was the loving father of Frank (Sharon) Marshall, Kathleen (Randy) Cunningham, Patricia (Alan) Miller, Richard (Gloria) Marshall, Anthony (Nell) Marshall, and John (Lucy) Marshall. He was the brother of the late Edward Marshall. He was the proud grandfather of Joseph, Hillary, Bridget, Andrew, Michael, Anthony, Emilee, Adam, Jacob, Holly, Christopher, Melissa, Matthew, Erin, Quinn, Tucker, and the late Timothy and Hope.
He is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, Elden, Vincent, Ava, Andy, Luca, Aiden, Adlee, Luciana, Oscar, Finnegan, Logan, Sloan, Carter, Aivree, Ella, Chase and Emerson.
MARSHALL - Friends of Richard A. Marshall, who died Dec. 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Sepulcher Church, Glade Mills.
Interment with military honors will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
A special thanks to the wonderful nurses at Concordia hospice and nursing home.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Funeral Home Details
Bakerstown, PA   (724) 443-1505
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.