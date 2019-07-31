Richard A. Rudolph, 64, of Slippery Rock passed away on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Richard was born March 3, 1955, in Butler. He was the son of the late Michael Rudolph and the late E. Ruth Carothers Rudolph.
Richard was a member of American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury.
Richard is survived by his wife, Erla Webb Rudolph, whom he married March 3, 1978; two sons, Thomas "TJ" (Jennifer) Rudolph of Portersville, and Nathan (Amanda) Rudolph of Mercer; five grandchildren, Morgan, Mason, Elsie, Isabella and Ben; two sisters, Marlene Albert of North Carolina and Cathy Snyder of East Brady; and two brothers, Michael Rudolph Jr. and Mark (Terri) Rudolph, both of Butler.
Richard was preceded in death by an infant son.
RUDOLPH - The family of Richard A. Rudolph, who died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Matt Kail of the Muddycreek United Presbyterian Church officiating.
Burial will be private.
If desired, online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 31, 2019