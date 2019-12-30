Richard "Rick" A. Shick, 63, of Sarver was carried on angels' wings to his eternal resting place on Dec. 27, 2019.
He was a courageous man and the beloved husband for 43 years to Cheryl; and the loving father of Lisa and Amy. He will be missed greatly by many.
He is survived by his sister, Sally (Ron) Fleischer; his brothers, Bill (Sheree) and Gary (Cindy) Shick; as well as many special nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Raymond and Phyllis Shick, as well as his grandparents, Fred and Helen Fritch and Raymond and Celia Shick, who are certainly celebrating his arrival in Heaven.
SHICK - Friends and family of Richard "Rick" A. Shick, who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, may gather at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a memorial service at Zion United Methodist Church, 438 Bear Creek Road, Sarver.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers or a charitable donation, please consider honoring him by sharing an act of kindness. His favorites would be exchanging kind words with a stranger, shoveling a neighbor's driveway, visiting an elder or helping a wayward animal. He spent 63 years spreading kindness and would be honored that others are doing so in his memory.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 30, 2019