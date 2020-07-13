Richard A. Wadsworth, 90, of Butler, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 17, 1929, in West View, and was the son of the late James R. Wadsworth and the late Wilma S. Harr Wadsworth.
Richard was a member of Nixon United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara J. Ritter Wadsworth, whom he married on June 9, 1956; two daughters, Lynn M. (David) Keitzer of Butler, and Sandra L. (Michael) Alkire of Butler; four grandchildren, Vita (Richard) Gandolf, Matthew, Trey, Austin Alkire; one great-grandchild, Isabella; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
WADSWORTH - Friends of Richard A. Wadsworth, who died Sunday, July 12, 2020, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson- Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Private burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to the Nixon United Methodist Church, 334 Airport Road, Butler, PA, 16002.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.