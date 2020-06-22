Richard Alan Slaughenhoupt Sr., 89, of Perryville, Parker, entered eternal rest Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center following a period of declining health.
Born in Eau Claire on Feb. 1, 1931, he was the son of Harold and Marion Karns Slaughenhoupt.
He was married to the former Gerre Wagner on Oct. 11, 1952, and she survives. They shared over 67 years of marriage.
He retired following 39 years of service with the Central Electric Co-Op of Parker, where his last position was Manager of Engineering.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Parker, where he served on the board and assisted with many functions pertaining to the church.
Dick served from 1950 to 1952 with the U.S. Army, 101 Airborne, Quartermaster Corps. He was a member and past commander of American Legion Post 598 and a member of VFW Post 7073, both of Parker.
Brother Richard Slaughenhoupt was a longtime dedicated member of Free and Accepted Masons, beginning with membership and twice past master of Lodge 521 at Parker. He was a member of Eden Royal Arch Chapter 259, the Coudersport Consistory Life Member of which he attained the 33rd Masonic Degree in 1998. Dick served 10 years as District Deputy Grand Master of the 52nd Masonic District. He also held memberships in Jefferson Chapter 225, Butler Council 61, Lorraine Commandery 87, Laurel Valley York Rite College 97, and DuBo (Pa.) Council 268. He also was a longtime member of Connoquenessing Lodge 278 I.O.O.F. of Butler. In a recent surprise, the Grand Worshipful Master of Pennsylvania visited Lodge 521 at Parker and presented the Grand Worshipful Master's Gold Award for Service and Dedication above the call of duty as a member of Free Masonry.
An avid golfer, he served over nine years on the board of directors at Foxburg Country Club, worked with the Boy Scouts of America, assisted with both Parker and Perry Township Volunteer Fire Departments, and thoroughly enjoyed hunting and gardening. Dick also enjoyed serving on the board of directors of Parker Presbyterian Cemetery for many years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children, Linda Mahood of Parker, Edith (Larry) Adams of Foxburg and Richard Alan Slaughenhoupt Jr., of Virginia; grandchildren, Maggie (Rich) Chandler of Parker, Sara (Steve) Dixon of Morgantown, W.Va., and Joshua Alan Slaughenhoupt; and great-grandchildren, Eric Clinger of Morgantown and Ava Chandler of Parker. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews. He was known as Loving Pa and Great Pa to this close family.
The last survivor of a family of five, Dick was preceded in death by a brother, Evan, and his sisters, Eleanor Yingling, Phyllis Garing and Isabel Tidd. He also was preceded in death by son-in-law Don Mahood on Oct. 20, 2010.
SLAUGHENHOUPT - Per his request, a private visitation, funeral, and committal service for Richard Alan Slaughenhoupt Sr., who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, will be held with burial to follow at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer at First United Methodist Church in Parker that will include funeral, Masonic service, and veterans service.
The staff of H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home at Parker is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 301, Parker, Pa. 16049 or a charity of choice.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 22, 2020.