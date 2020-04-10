Richard Allan Kundrod, 83, of Cranberry Township passed away on April 7, 2020, from a short but fierce battle with cirrhosis at Concordia of Franklin Park.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Kimberly Alwine (Karl Vogel) and Christina Lorish, along with his cherished grandchildren, Christian, Carson and Violet.
Also surviving are his sister, Janet DuPilka; his brother, William (Renee) Kundrod; and his former spouse, Joyce Kundrod.
KUNDROD - The life of Richard Allan Kundrod, who died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, will be celebrated by immediate family in the near future.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020