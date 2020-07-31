Richard Allen "Dick" Portman, 87, of Butler, passed away at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born Oct. 23, 1932, in Butler, he was a son of the late Edgar J. Portman and Ruth Nebel Portman.
Dick was a member at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
He was a 1951 graduate of Butler High School.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1953, and went to boot camp in Bainbridge, Md. He was schooled in aviation, preparatory school in Norman, Okla., and then to security police training at the Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine. Dick was a plank owner on the USS Forrestal (CVA 59), serving from 1955 until 1957, as an aviation boatswain's mate. His travels included Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, Haiti and ports in the Mediterranean.
Dick was a life member of the Elks Lodge 170 in Butler for 56 years, and the American Legion Post 117 for 28 years.
Dick worked at the family business, Portman Dairy, in his early years. He then went on to be a prideful career truck driver for 60 years. He was first employed by Mertz Barkley for 22 years. Then he went on to purchase his own truck and hauled steel out of Armco. For the last 20 years, he drove for Hunter Truck Sales, delivering trucks until he was 86 years old.
Dick was a lover of Conneaut Lake and Seven Springs, where he enjoyed boating, water skiing and snow skiing for more than 20 years.
Dick had a zest, joy and love for life and his close friends. The family extends their gratitude to Gary Martin for his devoted friendship, especially through these last nine months.
Dick is survived and will be greatly missed by a sister, Lorraine Portman McDevitt and a brother, Albert Joseph (AJ) Portman, both of Butler.
Uncle Dick shared "special" relationships with his nieces and nephews, Jeff Leyland, Geary McDevitt, Kevin Leyland, Kim Leyland, Christine McDevitt Bridges, John Portman, Lori Portman Lewis, Dana Leyland, Todd Leyland, the late Shelly Portman, before her passing, and Jon Michael Leyland; along with 14 great-nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Norma Jean Portman Leyland.
PORTMAN - Friends of Richard Allen "Dick" Portman, who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.
Military honors will be held after Mass at the church by the American Legion/VFW Honor Guard.
Interment will be in St. Peter's Parish Cemetery.
