Richard B. Foust, 82, of Saxonburg passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital
Born April 12, 1938, in Curtisville, he was the son of Charles Foust and Annie Barger Foust.
Rich served in the U.S. Army.
He worked as a warehouse foreman for Glenshaw Glass. He was a salesman for Logan Inc. and was owner of the former Olykak Donut Shop in Saxonburg and the former Rich's Restaurant, also in Saxonburg.
He was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder.
He was a life member of Saxonburg VFD and Saxonburg VFW Post 7376. He was a former member of Saxonburg Borough Council and former member of the Saxonburg Historical and Restoration Commission.
He loved working in his workshop, and took great pride in his yard. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Sara "Sally" Foust of Saxonburg; his daughter, Jana (Scott) Bruce of Arkansas; his son, Richard (Lori) Foust of Florida; his stepsons, Douglas (Stacy) Greenway of Harrisville, and Mark (Fae) Greenway of Cabot; his stepdaughters, Susan (Terry) Ohl of Sarver, Denise Bowser of West Sunbury, Lisa (Dan) Miere of Harrisville and Rachel (Russell) Griffin of Slippery Rock; his brother, John Foust of Natrona Heights; his sisters, Arlene Leslie of Culmerville, Norma Barlolic of Tarentum and Martha Brown of Butler; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many very special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Howard Foust and Chuck Foust; two sisters, Louise Malic and Esther Neff; and one stepson, Clair Greenway.
FOUST - Friends of Richard B. Foust, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Summit Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Summit Presbyterian Church or the American Leukemia Society
.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.