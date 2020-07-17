Richard Bistransin, 66, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Harmony Nursing and Rehab in Xenia, Ohio.
He was born May 13, 1954, in Mercury County, Pa., to George and Elaine Stedman Bistransin.
Richard graduated from Butler Senior High School in 1972. He then went to Penn State University in State College. He received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Arts and Architecture.
Richard was a Nittany Lion through and through. In college, he belonged to the fraternity Delta Kappa Phi. He was also a member of the American Institute of Architects.
Richard worked for architecture firms in Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
He loved playing golf, racquetball and especially chess. He loved his friends and family and enjoyed his summers in Cape May, N.J., and Santa Monica, Calif. Richard was a friend to everyone he met.
BISTRANSIN - Cremation services have been arranged for Richard Bistransin, who died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Jamestown, Ohio.
Ash burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Powers-Kell Funeral Home, 12 N. Limestone St., Jamestown, Ohio.
