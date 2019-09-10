Richard C. Andrews Jr., 92, of Zelienople passed away peacefully on Sunday while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.
Born May 5, 1927, in Tarentum, he was the son of the late Richard C. Andrews Sr. and Katheryne Willis Andrews.
He is survived by one daughter; five stepchildren; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Morris of Renfrew.
Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah Lardin Andrews; his second wife, Marie Ferranti Andrews; and a sister, Louise Andrews.
ANDREWS - A memorial service for Richard C. Andrews Jr., who died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at English Lutheran Church, 200 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. Dr. Margarethe Galbraith-Cordes officiating.
Richard will be laid to rest at Zelienople Community Mausoleum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019