Richard C. Cygan, 83, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot.

Born April 1, 1936, in Lyndora, he was the son of the late Wallace Cygan and Rose Jablonski Cygan.

Rich was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956.

Rich was a member of the American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora, the BPOE Lodge 170 in Butler, and the Highfield Association.

He was employed by Armco and retired from the melt shop as a torchman in 1997, after 37 years of service.

Rich enjoyed playing golf throughout his life. He also played baseball in the Eagle County League in his early 20s.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially turkey hunting. He loved his hunting trips with family and his grandchildren.

He will be remembered for telling jokes and his great sense of humor. Rich was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and generous to all. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Rich leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Marlene Moser Cygan, whom he married on Feb. 7, 1959; his children, Randy Cygan and his wife, Michele, of Bozeman, Mont., and Ron Cygan and his wife, Jodi, of Butler; his grandchildren,Alison Burns and her husband, Tyler, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Cameron Cygan of Butler; his sister, Sally Gicie of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rylee Cygan.

CYGAN - Friends of Richard C. Cygan, who died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.

Rich will be laid to rest with military honors at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

Donations may be made in Rich's honor to the .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







