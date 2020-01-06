Richard C. Haley Sr., 74, of Butler passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Born in 1945, in Chicora, he was the son of the late John and Virginia Haley.
Rich was known primarily for being a family man. His family always came first.
His most passionate hobby was cutting grass.
He was the loving husband of Deborah Haley for over 55 years.
He was the father of Tina (Neil) Cooper, Richard C. Haley Jr. and Stephen (Erin) Haley.
He is survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister, Wanita Scott. He will be greatly missed by his buddy, "Fingers."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
A special thanks is given to Good Samaritan Hospice.
HALEY - Services will be held privately for Richard C. Haley Sr., who died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Services have been provided by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 6, 2020